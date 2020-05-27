Headlines 6pm: PML-N responds to sugar inquiry commission’s report

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 6pm bulletin:

Special assistant to the prime minister on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, gave a second press conference on the sugar commission inquiry’s findings. The profit the mills made, he said, came from export subsidies and katoti or underpaying farmers. The PM’s assistant said all sugar mill owners procured sugarcane at Rs140 per 40kg as opposed to the support or official price of Rs180. By underpaying farmers, sugar mills saved Rs40 on every 40kg. Similarly, they inflated the cost of production to claim a subsidy on exports, which was financed by taxpayers.

An inquiry report by NAB Rawalpindi found that the Omni group opened 45 bank accounts by posing some of their employees as farmers. The Sindh government gave a subsidy of more than Rs3 billion to farmers, the report said.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb defended the party and its policies on sugar in response to Special assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. She said PML-N didn’t let the price of sugar increase for five years. The PML-N government only purchased sugar when there was a shortage, she said, adding that a subsidy was given on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She sarcastically commented that there were “innocent thieves” in the current “innocent government”.

Prime Miister Imran Khan tweeted that the Hindutva supremacist Modi government, with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum (living space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. “I have always maintained the fascist Modi govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace,” the premier wrote.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told SAMAA TV that China does not want confrontation with India and desires to sort out issues through dialogue.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called Indian atrocities on Indian-administered Kashmir a threat to world peace. He said that action against Islamophobia was the United Nation’s top priority. Information Minister Shibli Faraz has called this a win for Pakistan’s stance.

An eleven-member team of experts from Airbus examined the site of PK-8303 plane crash in Karachi’s Model Colony on Tuesday. They are examining why the aircraft’s landing gear didn’t open on time and looking at other aspects too. They will review the condition of the plane’s engine, flight control system, and wings and have therefore extended their stay. The team also visited the runway and saw the CCTV footage of the crash. On the other hand, PIA authorities have asked the residents of the crash site to help them find the other piece of the plane’s black box. PALPA has blamed that the investigation is being influenced.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi says the previous governments are responsible for the crash of the PIA plane. He said promotions were not given on merit in all government institutions. He called for a transparent investigation into the plane crash.

Two policemen were killed after gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on them near No 26 chowrangi in Islamabad. The deceased officers have been identified as ASI Mohsin Zafar from Chakwal and Sajjad Ahmed from Haripur. According to the police, the officers had nail marks on their faces and their uniforms were torn.

A man was shot dead after he threatened a shopkeeper with a fake pistol on Abul Hassan Isphani Road in Karachi. The deceased had attempted to rob the shopkeeper with two other accomplices. They used fake pistols.

Locusts attacked and destroyed several fields in Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. More attacks are feared. The National Disaster Management Authority has set up a hotline to address the widespread locust attacks across the country.