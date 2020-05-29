Headlines 6pm: Pakistan reports 57 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 6pm bulletin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Coordination Committee to discuss the extension in coronavirus lockdown on May 31. Senior government officials, officials from the National Disaster Management Authority and military leadership will attend it.

In the last 24 hours, 57 people have died of the coronavirus and 2,636 coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan.

Around 60 doctors in Faisalabad have contracted COVID-19, according to the Young Doctors Association. PTI leader Malik Karamat Khokhar and Sindh Al-Khidmat Foundation President Dr Tabassum Jaffery have also tested positive for the virus. A woman doctor has died in Lahore after contracting the virus reportedly.

Sindh Assembly will be in session on June 3. It has been made mandatory for all lawmakers to be tested before the session. So far 34 lawmakers have been tested. Of them, six have tested positive.

The Lahore Private Schools Association has demanded the government allow them to reopen schools from June 1. They say more than 75 million students are being deprived of education and the livelihood of around 1.5 million teachers is hanging by a thread due to the suspension of schools’ operations.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary to the Petroleum Ministry, proposing a Rs7.6 per litre cut in petrol prices for June.

An 11-member French investigation team is at the site of the PK-8303 crash in Karachi. The Pakistani aircraft investigation experts are with them. The French team will take the voice box recovered from the wreckage back to Paris with them.

Locusts have wreaked havoc across Balochistan, destroying crops in 31 of its districts. Information Minister Shibli Faraz has warned that more swarms will arrive in Pakistan from South Africa in July.

The Sindh High Court has ordered the provincial government to submit a report on June 11 on the steps it has taken so far to curb locust invasions.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall across the country in the coming week. Farmers, especially those growing rice and cotton, have been advised to take precautionary measures.

An Islamabad accountability court has issued arrest warrant of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case. The court approved former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea for exemption from today’s hearing.

The murderer of Aziz Memon, a journalist who was killed in Naushero Feroz’s Mehrabpur in February, was arrested on Friday after his DNA was found on Memon’s body. According to Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi, DNA of another person was found from Memon’s body during a post-mortem examination. The DNA matched with Mujtaba Nazeer Sethu, who confessed his crime under police custody and revealed names of his accomplices during the murder.

A man accused of murdering two of his wives, son, daughter and daughter-in-law was killed during a police operation early Friday morning in Balgram.

Gyms and other fitness facilities across Sindh have reopened. Every person entering the facility will be screen at the door for the virus and will have to wear a mask.