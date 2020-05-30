Headlines 6pm: Karachi transporters resuming operations June 1

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 6pm bulletin.
Sindh transporters have demanded that the government allow them to resume services. They had called an emergency meeting today. Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshaad Bukhari has said that due to the closure, drivers and conductors have been forced into hunger. They said they will start operating from June 1.
The Sindh government has announced that schools will remain closed in June too. The private schools association condemned this and its chairperson said that if educational institutes don’t open from June 15, there will be protests.
A meeting of the National Coordination Committee will decide if the coronavirus lockdown in the country will remain in place or be extended on June 1. Prime Minister Imran Khan will head it. Ministers from all provinces and members of the NDMA will attend the meeting. They will discuss the suggestions put forward by provinces and consider resuming more trains.
The novel coronavirus has tightened its grip over Pakistan. A total of 78 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, whereas the total tally of cases rose to 66,457. In the last 24 hours more than 2,429 cases were reported. Sindh has reported more than 26,000 cases and 24,000 cases have been recorded in Punjab so far. State minister Shehryar Afridi has also contracted COVID-19.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says the public should not stop taking precautions. He said the government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public spaces, such as shops, markets, mosques and malls.
At least 38 more people have lost their lives in Sindh from the virus. In Karachi, at least 923 new cases have been reported. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah says the cases will increase even more if precautions are not taken. Balochistan has reported more than 1,600 cases in two weeks.
Relatives of a suspected coronavirus patient admitted in Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked doctors and broke into the emergency ward, damaging it. The patient was brought to the hospital Friday night where he passed away. They left the hospital with the body and did not let the hospital staff follow SOPs.
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh violated all social distancing SOPs at an Eid Millan party hosted by him in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth. There were no precautionary arrangements.
Investigation of the PIA plane crash has entered into its last phase. The French team that have arrived has collected important evidence from the crash site. Identification of victims is underway. The funeral prayers of senior journalist Ansar Naqvi will be offered today.
A picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif having tea outdoors in London has gone viral on social media. Several members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have made it their profile picture. PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari said the picture was from a day earlier. Maryam Nawaz tweeted that the picture was taken by someone to ridicule her father.
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was against conducting nuclear tests in 1998. Nawaz and almost his whole cabinet [in 1998] were against conducting the nuclear tests. Raja Zafarul Haq Gauhar Ayub and I were in favour of it,” he told the media in a press conference on Saturday.
According to the ISPR, Pakistan has shot down another Indian spy quadcopter near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India is sabotaging regional peace by repeatedly resorting to aggression against Pakistan.
Swarms of locusts are taking out crops across Pakistan. Farmers warn of a food crisis if the situation is not taken care of immediately. Meteorologists predict an increase in the pest population following rains.
Western winds have entered the country bringing rain along with them. Clouds showered rain in multiple parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thunderstorms along with heavy downpours are expected in Sindh in the next two days.
President Donald Trump has announced to end all ties with the World Health Organisation. He has halted all its monetary funds and claimed that the organisation had been careless in its work towards curbing the virus. He also criticised China.