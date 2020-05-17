Headlines 3pm: Sindh coronavirus cases rise, trains expected to resume

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm bulletin.

Another 787 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths have been recorded in Sindh in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 277. There are now 40,151 known active cases in the country.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that a decision regarding the resumption of trains will be announced by Tuesday. He said that the decision will be applicable for all provinces and a final word by Prime Minister Imran Khan is awaited.

The Federal government has taken praiseworthy steps to curb the coronavirus situation in Pakistan, PTI member Haleem Adil Sheikh said. He criticised the performance of the Sindh government and said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s decisions were just a “show for the media”.

Punjab CM Buzdar met Usman Dar and discussed the Corona Relief Tiger Force operations in the province.

PPP member Nafisa Shah called out the prime minister for not attending the three-day National Assembly session. She demanded that the notification regarding the NFC award be taken back.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce has demanded that markets in the city be allowed to remain open around the clock during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed has said that while Nawaz Sharif is hiding in London on the pretext of getting medical treatment, his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif has gone underground with excuses of the coronavirus. He said neither have been given any leeway nor will they be able to escape this.

The US has reported another 1,218 coronavirus deaths while Brazil has reported 816 and Mexico 290. The global coronavirus tally has crossed the 4.5 million mark while the death toll has crossed 313,000.

A total of 250 Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia were brought back to the country on Saturday. They landed at Lahore’s airport, where they were screened before being quarantined.

A 10-year-old boy was strangled to death in Lahore’s Nawab Town. The child went to a nearby store and never returned. His body was later found an at under construction building. The police are still investigating the case.

A man has been arrested for murdering his employer in Mandi Bahauddin. He used to sign his employer’s cheques to steal money.

Bundesliga matches are being played in empty stadiums in Germany, with Dortmund defeating derby rivals Schalke 4-0.

Ertugrul actors took to Instagram and expressed their wish to visit Pakistan as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends.