Headlines 12pm: Coronavirus cases rise, public transport resumes

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

Another 1,352 coronavirus cases and 39 deaths have been reported in Pakistan in a single day, taking the country’s death toll to 873. There are 40,151 active cases in the country. JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali’s husband, Dr AR Jamali, has tested positive for the virus

The Punjab government has announced that public transport will be resumed from Monday, including inter-city buses and online taxis. Balochistan and KP will also resume transport services from Monday. The Sindh government is sticking with its ban but transporters in Karachi say they will resume services before Eid.

Two suspected robbers were killed and one injured in an encounter with the police near Karachi’s Power House Chowrangi. The police say they were robbing people in the area. They have recovered a pistol from the injured suspect.

A 10-year-old boy was strangled to death in Lahore’s Nawab Town. The child left his house to get something from the store and never returned. His body was later found an at under construction building. The police are still investigating the case.

A man has been arrested for murdering his employer in Mandi Bahauddin. He used to sign his employer’s cheques and steal money.

A suspected fight between a woman and her daughter in Karachi’s Nazimabad left the daughter dead and mother critically injured. The woman was shifted to Aga Khan University Hospital from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police have yet to determine why the fight broke out.

A shopkeeper locked his employee in a warehouse in Karachi’s Zaman Town overnight after accusing him of theft. He also beat him up. Neighbours released the man after hearing his shouts. The shopkeeper has fled.

A tailor in Lodhran punished an apprentice at his shop for not attaching a button correctly by forcing him to stand on bricks. The man was arrested after a video of the child went viral.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed has said that older brother Nawaz Sharif is hiding in London on the pretext of getting medical treatment while younger brother Shehbaz Sharif has gone underground with excuses of the coronavirus. He said neither has been given any leeway nor will they be able to escape this.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz says a vaccine is being prepared for the coronavirus but the vaccine for the “corruption virus” is already here and it’s called Imran Khan. He called the opposition’s NAB Ordinance amendment bill a “father saving draft” and cannot even be discussed. The PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar brought new evidence against Shehbaz Sharif.

The US has reported another 1,218 coronavirus deaths while Brazil has reported 816 and Mexico 290. The global coronavirus tally has reached 492,000 while the death toll has crossed 313,000.

Alcohol sales in the US and UK have increased during the coronavirus lockdown. Sales in Italy have soared.

Over 5,000 tonnes of wheat was found during a raid in Multan.

Bundesliga matches are being played in empty stadiums in Germany. Dortmund defeating derby rivals Schalke 4-0.