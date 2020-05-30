Saturday, May 30, 2020  | 6 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 12pm: Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise, NCC meeting on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Headlines 12pm: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases rise, NCC meeting on Monday

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

  • The novel coronavirus has tightened its grip over Pakistan. A total of 78 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, whereas the total tally of cases rose to 66,457. In the last 24 hours more than 2,429 cases were reported. Sindh has reported more than 26,000 cases and 24,000 cases have been recorded in Punjab so far. State minister Shehryar Afridi has also contracted COVID-19.
  • Relatives of a suspected coronavirus patient admitted in Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked doctors and broke into the emergency ward, damaging it. The patient was brought to the hospital Friday night where he passed away. They left the hospital with the body and did not let the hospital staff follow SOPs.
  • A meeting of the National Coordination Committee will decide if the coronavirus lockdown in the country will remain in place or be extended on May 31. Prime Minister Imran Khan will head it. Ministers from all provinces and members of the NDMA will attend the meeting. They will discuss the suggestions put forward by provinces and consider resuming more trains.
  • Sindh transporters have demanded that the government allow them to resume services. They have called an emergency meeting today. Karachi Transport Ittehad President Irshaad Bukhari has said that due to the closure, drivers and conductors have been forced into hunger.
  • According to the ISPR, Pakistan has shot down another Indian spy quadcopter near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India is sabotaging regional peace by repeatedly resorting to aggression against Pakistan.
  • Indian television anchorperson Arnab Goswami has been laughed at on social media after calling the locust invasions in India “a Pakistani conspiracy”.
  • Investigation of the PIA plane crash has entered into its last phase. The French team that have arrived has collected important evidence from the crash site. Identification of victims is underway. The funeral prayers of senior journalist Ansar Naqvi will be offered today.
  • Residents of Rajanpur still live in the fear of dacoits who demand money from them. The dacoits reportedly burnt their homes by launching rockets at them.
  • Swarms of locusts are taking out crops across Pakistan. Farmers warn of a food crisis if the situation is not taken care of immediately. Meteorologists predict an increase in the pest population following rains.
  • Western winds have entered the country bringing rain along with them. Clouds showered rain in multiple parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thunderstorms along with heavy downpours are expected in Sindh in the next two days.
  • More than 366,000 people across the world have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus. More than six million people have been affected. America reported more than 4,000 deaths, followed by the UK, Canada and India.
  • President Donald Trump has announced to end all ties with the World Health Organisation. He has halted all its monetary funds and claimed that the organisation had been careless in its work towards curbing the virus. He also criticised China.
  • The policeman who murdered George Floyd has been arrested. People across Minneopolis protested against the murder coming out on the streets. A clash also took place between the police and protesters.

Coronavirus NCC meeting
 
