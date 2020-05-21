Headlines 12pm: Pakistanis flock to malls, Buzdar reviewing 2021 budget

Here are SAMAA TV’s headlines from the 12pm bulletin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is about to chair the federal cabinet meeting to review the inquiry report into the sugar crisis. The meeting will begin at 1pm.

In his address to the World Economic Forum via video link, PM Khan said Pakistan is combatting both hunger and the coronavirus simultaneously. He said the lockdown was eased so that people can resume earning their living. He added that 250 million Pakistanis were affected financially in the countrywide lockdown. The PM asked for relief in debt payments as well.

Punjab Chief Minsiter Usman Buzdar is chairing a meeting to review the 2021 budget. He said the healthcare and social welfare sectors will be prioritised.

The Sindh government has allowed religious congregations on Eid and Jummatul Wida to be held with strict SOPs. Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has requested people to follow the SOPs to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19.

Residents of major cities in Punjab and Sindh flock to shops despite soaring temperatures. However, SOPs were not not being followed in most places.

The court has ordered Sindh minister Imtiaz Sheikh to submit his response by June 16 in an ongoing inquiry against him.

The opposition sets up its own assembly to protest against the government’s move delaying the Sindh Assembly session. The protesting politicians were from the PTI, GDA and MQM-P. They chanted: “Bhaashen nahi ration do.” (Give rations instead of lectures)

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has lashed out at the PTI MPAs for their sit-in. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says the sessions were delayed due to Shab-e-Qadr and the coronavirus. Nasir Shah added that the provincial government has issues with the federal government’s Coronavirus Tiger Force’s name, not its work.

An elderly couple was killed in Karachi’s Defence by their former domestic worker, according to the police. The attacker also injured a nurse who used to look after the couple. The suspect has been arrested.

Shab-e-Qadr, the 27th night of Ramazan, was observed in Pakistan Wednesday night. People prayed for the betterment of the nation and thanked Allah for His blessings.