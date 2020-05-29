Headlines 12pm: Locusts attack, rain forecast in Punjab, KP

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

Locusts are attacking crops across the country. They have destroyed crops in 31 districts of Balochistan, the most in the country. The federal information minister says another swarm will enter the country in July from South Africa.

The industries minister and Punjab chief secretary chaired a meeting on the locust attacks in the province. They decided to ask people for help. Surveillance in areas attacked by locusts is complete and so far, 150,000 hectares has been sprayed with pesticides.

In Jhang farmers used fire brigade tenders to spray pesticides and get rid of the locusts. Hundreds of thousands of locusts have been killed near the cotton crops. The deputy commissioner says they have dealt with the pests in the district. In Tando Allahyar farmers burned manure to repel the pests.

Punjab recorded a 10-year high in wheat procurement with its purchase of four million tonnes of wheat. Food Minister Aleem Khan had set a target of 4.5 million tonnes. He will brief the chief minister and premier on the development.

Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are going to receive light rainfall from today till Tuesday, according to the Met department. There will also be a sandstorm on Saturday and Sunday in Sindh and Balochistan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued a message on peacekeeping missions day and said Pakistan is committed to peace under the UN Charter.

Friday prayers were held as usual in Sindh albeit with SOPs. The government decided to withdraw its decision of a complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm. The lockdown notification is in place till May 31. The government hasn’t decided whether to resume transport services yet. Punjab has eased its lockdown.

Five more trains are going to be operated by the Pakistan Railways in addition to the 15 trains already being operated.

Ninety-seven new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Pakistan and 2,600 new cases. The number of affected patients has crossed 64,000.

The head of Baitul Maal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani claims the Sindh government rejected his offer of help despite running out of hospital beds. Information Minister Nasir Shah said he hadn’t heard of such an offer and that it couldn’t be refused.

An 11-member French investigation team is at the site of the PK-8303 crash in Karachi. Pakistani aircraft investigation experts are with them. The French team will take the voice box recovered from the wreckage back to Paris with them.

The Sindh High Court heard the airplane crash case but refused to issue a notice to the government. The judges said they cannot issue any notices until the investigation report is released. It also rejected a petition to ground all PIA planes.

An accountability court issued warrants of arrest for former premier Nawaz Sharif in the toshakhana case. Asif Zardari’s request exempting him from appearing in court was approved. The next hearing is on June 11.

Four people were killed in a car accident on the National Highway near Khairpur. One woman survived the accident with injuries. In Chichawatni, a speeding bus crashed into an overhead bridge, injuring six people. Three of them are in critical condition.

Chicken sellers in Jhelum are protesting the local administration’s action against soaring chicken prices. Stores are closed due to the protest.

The English Premiere League is restarting from June 17. Matches will be played without spectators. There will be 92 matches played. Muhammad Salah’s Liverpool is ahead on the points table.