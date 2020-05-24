Headlines 12pm: Eid prayers for crash victims, more coronavirus cases

Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
Posted: May 24, 2020
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

  • Eid is being celebrated across Pakistan today. SAMAA wishes all Muslims Eid mubarak. In Karachi, there is a rush at mithai shops. Stores selling breakfast are also crowded. Parks remain closed.
  • Mosques and grounds in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities in Pakistan held Eid congregations Sunday morning. Security at the grounds and mosques was very strict. People offered special prayers for the victims of the PK-8303 crash. In some places, prayers were offered without social distancing.
  • Eid prayers were also offered at Masjid-al-Haram in Makkah with social distancing. Sheikh Salahuddin Al Hameed lead the prayers and recited various ayats of the Holy Quran. This year, the governor of Makkah, custodian of the two holy cities and the Saudi crown prince offered Eid prayers at their own homes.
  • Eidul Fitr is also being celebrated in the UK, USA, Canada and UAE. India and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a video congratulating Muslims on Eid.
  • The country is remembering the victims of the PK-8303 crash.
  • PIA has been handed over valuable items found in the wreckage of the PK-8303 crash. Laptops, mobile phones, electronic items and gold as well as Rs30 million in burnt notes and Rs1.5 million in in tact notes was recovered by the Rangers.
  • I want the nation to celebrate Eid in a different way this year, says Prime Minister Imran Khan. He posted on Twitter that Pakistan should pray for the victims of the PIA plane crash and coronavirus. President Arif Alvi and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also congratulated the nation on Eid. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked people to dedicate this Eid to martyrs, doctors and nurses.
  • The credit for one Eid in Pakistan this year goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, says Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief Mufti Muneebur Rehman says they are bound to follow Shariah and that Chaudhry has no importance here. He wants PM Khan to stop his interference. He said he should concentrate on sending people to the moon.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din and said this year’s Eid is a sober one because of the PK-8303 crash and coronavirus. He said the Modi government has increased its agenda with the coronavirus and is enacting more violence against Kashmiris.
  • Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the wheat shortage investigation will soon pick up speed. He urged PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to present himself in the case. He also said the moon is a matter concerning the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and not something he wants to talk about. Anyone responsible in the plane crash will be taken to task.
  • The coronavirus has spread in Pakistan and another 1,743 cases and 34 deaths have been reported across the country. The number of people affected by the virus has risen to 54,437.
  • The global coronavirus death toll has crossed 343,000. The US’ death toll has crossed 89,600 while Brazil has become the second-most affected country. Spain, Britain, Italy and France have also reported thousands of deaths.

