Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 12pm: Crash victims' identification begins, Eid moon sighting today

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2020
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

  • Two people survived the plane crash in Karachi on Friday, while 97 bodies have been pulled from the wreckage. There were 91 passengers and eight crew members on board the PIA flight from Lahore to Karachi. Six bodies have been handed over to the victims’ families and 70 families are in contact with the health department. Nineteen people, including the pilot, have been identified. The plane crashed in the Model Colony near Karachi’s airport.
  • The Sindh health department has confirmed that the survivors are Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood and a young man named Muhammad Zubair. According to Zubair, he jumped off the plane from a height of 10 feet.
  • DNA tests for the identification of those who died in the crash is under way. A response centre has been set up by PIA for information for families of the victims. You can call on 0092-21-99043833 for information.
  • Zain Polani, his wife and their three sons lost their lives in the plane crash yesterday. Ex-chairperson of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan, Yahya Polani, told SAMAA TV that the deaths were what God had willed for his nephew and his family. “Everyone has a time to leave this world,” he said.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a team to prepare the investigation report into the PIA plane crash. He said that waiting for approval from the cabinet would have caused delays. The army chief expressed his condolences for the families of the victims.
  • According to the ISPR DG, all the bodies from the crash site have been shifted to hospitals. A total of 25 houses were damaged in the accident. The houses have been vacated and residents have been shifted to hotels.
  • Leaders from all over the world have expressed their grief and condolences for the families of the victims. National and international cricketers also took to Twitter to talk about the crash. Shahid Afridi paid a visit at the site as well.
  • Pakistan has reported 1,743 cases of coronavirus and 34 fatalities in a single day. Punjab has reported a total 18,730 and 20,883 cases were reported in Sindh. The country’s total tally is up to 52,162. A total of 16,653 people have recovered from the virus. Following the growing number of cases, PM’s Special Assistant of Health Dr Zafar Mirza has advised people to pray at home and practice social distancing while greeting people this Eid.
  • Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s health has deteriorated and he has been shifted to an ICU. He was hospitalised a few days ago after testing positive for the coronavirus.
  • The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be meeting in Karachi today to sight the Eid moon. The unofficial moon-sighting committee at Peshawar’s Qasim Ali Khan Mosque has announced that Eid will be celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. Saudi Arabia is celebrating Eid on Sunday.

