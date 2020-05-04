Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

Have to tackle coronavirus as one team, PM tells MNAs

Posted: May 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Have to tackle coronavirus as one team, PM tells MNAs

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

We have to fight the coronavirus together, as a team, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. We have to work together with unity and discipline and forget our differences, he told the MNAs while speaking via video link on Monday.

This is the best opportunity for elected representatives to serve their people, the premier remarked. MNAs should play their part in ensuring that the mosques follow the SOPs and keep a check on the price of petrol, he urged.

The government’s policies should be followed everywhere. “We are trying our best to provide relief to as many people as possible,” PM Khan added.

A parliamentary meeting of MNAs was held to discuss the steps taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Pakistan has reported over 20,000 known cases so far.

