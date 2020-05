PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s indictment in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case has once again been postponed after he failed to appear before a Lahore accountability court on Tuesday.

The suspects in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case appeared in court and started recording their statements.

The court issued a notice to NAB over the acquittal plea of co-accused Imtiaz in the corruption cases.

The cases have been adjourned till June 5.