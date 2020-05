A man was beaten by a mob after they accused him of stealing a bicycle in Gujranwala’s Model Town on Thursday.

He was beaten with sticks and shoes and then his feet were tied with a chain. Footage of the incident has emerged.

The man kept saying that he has done nothing wrong but other men can be seen insulting and hitting him.

The police said, however, that they have not received any reports of such a case. They said they will investigate once a complaint has been registered.