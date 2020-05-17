Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz suspended for 90 days

The federal government suspended on Sunday Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz for a period of 90 days, according to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry.

Aziz was placed under suspension for fair conduct of an inquiry against him, the notification said.

He is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

Aziz, who took oath as the Islamabad mayor in March 2016, has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court against his suspension.

He said he has already held consultation with his legal team with regard to filing a petition.