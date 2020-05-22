Govt forms four-member team to probe Karachi plane crash

The federal government has constituted a four-member committee to probe the PIA plane crash in Karachi, according to a notification issued by the Aviation Division.

The notification said the investigation team will be led by President Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani.

The team has been asked to complete its investigation “within the shortest possible time”.

“However, a preliminary statement shall be issued within one month from the date of this notification,” the Aviation Division said.

An A-320 aircraft of the PIA crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony Friday afternoon. There were 107 people onboard, including eight crew members.

So far 60 bodies have been brought to the JPMC and Civil hospitals, according to the Sindh health department.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali told SAMAA TV that they had identified five bodies.

DNA samples of the rest were being collected and it would take 24 to 48 hours to identify them, she added.