Govt committee to decide on easing lockdown Wednesday

The National Coordination Committee will decide on Wednesday whether the coronavirus lockdown should be eased after May 9 or not, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said Tuesday.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar told the cabinet that a meeting will be held in the National Command and Operations Centre on Wednesday to develop a consensus on easing lockdown restrictions, according to Faraz.

The country has been under a lockdown since the last week of March in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On April 24, the federal government had extended it till May 9.

The virus has so far killed 505 people while the number of known cases has jumped to 21,838 in Pakistan.

The information minister said the cabinet had also granted permission to export hand sanitizers that were being made in Pakistan.

The prime minister inquired if the government’s decision to ban import from India is still strictly implemented, according to the minister. He was informed that only life-saving drugs were being imported from India.

Senator Faraz urged people to keep taking precautionary measures, even if the lockdown is eased because the virus can make a more dangerous comeback.

The minister said industries will have to ensure safety of their workers if they are allowed to resume operations in the coming days.