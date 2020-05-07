Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Governor Ismail rejects Sindh govt’s emergency relief bill on coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ismail rejects Sindh govt’s emergency relief bill on coronavirus

Photo: FILE

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has rejected the Sindh (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Bill, 2020. The bill has been returned to the provincial government along with objections by the governor.

Giving a relief in electricity and gas bills falls under the domain of the federal government, Governor Ismail said in his letter to the provincial government.

He said the centre is providing all possible relief to the masses in the current situation.

Industrial and commercials consumers of electricity, and small traders have been provided relief, Governor Ismail said. The federal government also distributed Rs27 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Relief Program.

The centre improvises to provide tangible relief and extend beneficial policies to the people of Pakistan, including the Province of Sindh, the governor wrote in the letter.

“It is the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Government to provide relief in respect of electricity and gas bills, which it has already undertaken,” he said.

“As a continuing process, the Federal Government will be providing relief to all, including Sindh, without any fear, favour or discrimination.”

The Sindh government had drafted the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bill 2020 in order to reduce the challenges faced by the public due to the lockdown in the province.

The bill had proposed the following:

  • No educational institution will charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees.
  • No organisation will be allowed to fire any employee.
  • For electricity bill payment:
Monthly consumption of electricitySuspension of bill
1-260 unitsNo bill payment
261-350 units 25% of the bill
351-450 units 50% of the bill
Above 450 units 100% of the bill
  • For monthly consumption of water of houses:
Monthly consumption of waterSuspension of bill
House up to 80 sq. yardsNo bill payment
81-160 sq. yards25% of the bill
161-240 sq. yards 50% of the bill
Above 240 sq. yards 100% of the bill
  • For monthly consumption of water of houses:
Monthly consumption of waterSuspension of bill
Flat up to 800 sq. yardsNo bill payment
800-1000 sq. yards25% of the bill
1000-1200 sq. yards50% of the bill
Above 1200 sq. yards100% of the bill
  • For monthly gas consumption:
Monthly consumption of gasSuspension of bill
Up to 155 units (m3)No bill payment
Up to 200 units (m3)25% of the bill
Up to 300 units (m3)50% of the bill
Above 300 units (m3)100% of the bill
  • For monthly rent payment:
Rent amountSuspension of rent
Up to Rs50,000No rent payment.
Up to Rs100,000 50% of the bill
Above Rs100,000 100% of the bill

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, coronavirus, Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh government, relief, lockdown, gas, electricity, tariff
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.