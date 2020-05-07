Governor Ismail rejects Sindh govt’s emergency relief bill on coronavirus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has rejected the Sindh (Covid-19) Emergency Relief Bill, 2020. The bill has been returned to the provincial government along with objections by the governor.

Giving a relief in electricity and gas bills falls under the domain of the federal government, Governor Ismail said in his letter to the provincial government.

He said the centre is providing all possible relief to the masses in the current situation.

Industrial and commercials consumers of electricity, and small traders have been provided relief, Governor Ismail said. The federal government also distributed Rs27 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Relief Program.

The centre improvises to provide tangible relief and extend beneficial policies to the people of Pakistan, including the Province of Sindh, the governor wrote in the letter.

“It is the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Government to provide relief in respect of electricity and gas bills, which it has already undertaken,” he said.

“As a continuing process, the Federal Government will be providing relief to all, including Sindh, without any fear, favour or discrimination.”

The Sindh government had drafted the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Bill 2020 in order to reduce the challenges faced by the public due to the lockdown in the province.

The bill had proposed the following:

No educational institution will charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees.

No organisation will be allowed to fire any employee.

For electricity bill payment:

Monthly consumption of electricity Suspension of bill 1-260 units No bill payment 261-350 units 25% of the bill 351-450 units 50% of the bill Above 450 units 100% of the bill

For monthly consumption of water of houses:

Monthly consumption of water Suspension of bill House up to 80 sq. yards No bill payment 81-160 sq. yards 25% of the bill 161-240 sq. yards 50% of the bill Above 240 sq. yards 100% of the bill

For monthly consumption of water of houses:

Monthly consumption of water Suspension of bill Flat up to 800 sq. yards No bill payment 800-1000 sq. yards 25% of the bill 1000-1200 sq. yards 50% of the bill Above 1200 sq. yards 100% of the bill

For monthly gas consumption:

Monthly consumption of gas Suspension of bill Up to 155 units (m3) No bill payment Up to 200 units (m3) 25% of the bill Up to 300 units (m3) 50% of the bill Above 300 units (m3) 100% of the bill

For monthly rent payment: