Government to reopen NADRA offices from May 4

The federal government has decided to reopen the offices of the National Database and Registration Authority across the country from May 4.

A notification issued on Friday, May 1, stated that the orders were passed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The interior ministry had closed down all NADRA and passport offices on March 20 as a part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following this, the authority had also extended the expiry date of all CNICs due to lapse between September 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. An online request could, however, be made.

Previously, SAMAA Digital had reported that NADRA hadn’t been following safety measures against the deadly virus adequately.

“We have thousands of visitors every day from different parts of the country who come for their CNIC issues and they all go through the process of thumb impressions via biometric machines, which could spread the virus,” an employee said.

Pakistan has reported more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases so far.

