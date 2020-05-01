Government committed to protecting the rights of workers: PM Khan

The government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of labourers, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Labour Day message. We aim to provide them with better housing, education and health facilities, he remarked.

Our religion has also emphasized the principles of social justice and respect for the rights of people, the premier said on Friday. He added that labourers play an important role in economic development. The government will ensure that economic progress translates into prosperity for people from all sections of society.

President Arif Alvi, on the other hand, recognised the heroic effort made by the workers to fight for their rights. This day not only reminds us of the struggle of the workers but acknowledges their role in any country’s progress and growth.

He said that the government has launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief programme with the aim to help those in need.