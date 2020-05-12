Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Ghotki men arrested for ‘blackmailing women, creating their fake accounts’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two men were arrested on Monday for creating fake accounts and uploading pictures of women on social media and then blackmailing them, according to the Ghotki police.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency in Sukkur and the Daharki Police. It was headed by Inspector Zaman Soomro.

The house of the suspects was raided after the police received a complaint from a constable in Ghotki. “These men had made a fake social media account under the name of my daughter and uploaded inappropriate things regarding my family on it,” Iftikhar said.

The suspects have been shifted to Sukkur. A case has been filed against them and further investigation is under way.

