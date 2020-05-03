Four-year-old boy killed by kite string in Karachi’s Nazimabad

A four-year-old boy was killed after a kite string slit his throat in Karachi’s Nazimabad on Sunday, the police said.

The boy was on a motorcycle with his father when the incident took place. According to his parents, the boy passed away before they reached the hospital.

The police have arrested two men in the area who were flying the kite and have registered a case against them.

Karachi’s additional inspector-general has placed a ban on kite flying across the city. “No kites should be seen flying in the sky anymore,” he said, adding that strict action will be taken action kite flyers in the city now.