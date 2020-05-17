Sunday, May 17, 2020  | 23 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Four PM House employees test positive for the coronavirus

Posted: May 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four PM House employees test positive for the coronavirus

Four Prime Minister House employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All four have been put in quarantine. According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, staff at PM House and other key offices are regularly checked for the virus.

He called their testing routine in a message on Twitter and said none of them worked with any senior political figures.

Several senior ranking government officials have contracted the virus, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and several MPAs and MNAs.

Coronavirus PM House
 
RELATED STORIES
 

