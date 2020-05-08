Four men arrested in Rawalpindi honour killing case

Four people were arrested for murdering a couple in Rawalpindi last week for marrying of their own choice, the police said Friday.

The police said they were caught with the help of data from a mobile phone.

On April 25, the couple tied the knot in a court marriage. The woman’s brothers reportedly kidnapped her on April 28. Two days later, the man went to get his wife and they were both shot dead.

The man was 25 years old while the woman was 17. They were residents of Nasir Colony.

The man’s mother said that the woman’s brothers were not happy with her marriage. The Airport police had registered a case against 10 people. Four of the five people nominated in the FIR were taken into custody.

The law enforcers said further investigation is under way.