Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Four killed in car accident in Khairpur’s Babarloyee

Posted: May 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Four killed in car accident in Khairpur’s Babarloyee

SAMAA TV

Four people were killed and a woman injured after a car overturned near Khairpur’s Babarloyee on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the injured woman and victims’ bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital. The incident took place after the driver lost control at the wheel because he was speeding.

The passengers were travelling from Karachi to Punjab.

In another incident, six people were injured after a passengers bus in Chichawatnee collided into the Kasowal Bridge. All the passengers have been shifted to a hospital. Three of them have been declared to be in critical condition.

The accident took place after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, the police said. The bus had also been speeding. It was travelling from Multan to Lahore.

