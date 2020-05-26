Four killed as train crashes into car crossing tracks

Four people died on Tuesday after a car crossing the rail tracks was hit by an incoming passenger train, the Khyber Mail, in Pattoki.

The police say the car sped up after seeing the tracks open but couldn’t cross before the train. The car passengers, including two women, died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses blamed the accident on railways employees for not closing the track beforehand.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and has summoned a report from the administration on the matter.