Wednesday, May 13, 2020  | 19 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Four coronavirus patients flee from Karachi quarantine centre

Posted: May 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four coronavirus patients flee from Karachi quarantine centre

SAMAA TV/screengrab

Four men who recently returned to Karachi from Dubai and tested positive for the novel coronavirus fled the quarantine centre in the city.

The men, identified as Naveed, Atif, Ramzan and Shahid, were going to Shujabad by road. When the police were informed about the escape, an operation was conducted and the men were caught.

Their car has also been impounded, the deputy commissioner said.

The patients, along with the car’s driver, have been shifted to the Nishter Hospital in Multan where they will be tested for COVID-19 again.

Coronavirus Karachi shujabad
 
