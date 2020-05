A former UC councilor was murdered in Sialkot’s Gohadpur Town, police said Friday.

Ex-councilor Tehseen Anjum was shot dead over a property dispute, according to police officials.

Police have arrested a suspect identified as Tanvir, according to the station house officer of the local police station.

He said the two men knew each other and had been in a dispute over a shop in a Sialkot market for the past few months.

The official said they are further interrogating the suspect.