Former Sindh CM’s daughter tests positive for coronavirus

Dr Nusrat Shah, the daughter of former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, has tested positive for coronavirus, her sister Nafisa Shah confirmed Monday.

Dr Nusrat, a gynecologist at Karachi’s Civil Hospital, contracted the virus while performing her duties. “She has isolated herself at home after symptoms but wants to recover soon to go back to her job,” her sister said in a tweet.

Nafisa, who is a member of the National Assembly, has urged people to pray for the health of Dr Nusrat and 600 other healthcare professionals infected with the virus.

The virus has killed at least 200 people while the number of known cases has jumped to 12,017 in Sindh, according to provincial health department.