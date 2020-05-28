Former PML-N MPA gunned down by son in Rajanpur

A former PML-N MPA, Atif Mazari, was shot dead by his son in Rajanpur on Wednesday night.

Mazari had served as a member of the Punjab Assembly and also represented the PML-N in the 2018 election for PP-297.

According to an FIR filed at the Umerkot police station, Mazari was at his house eating dinner around 10pm when his son Basit opened fire at him with a Kalashnikov.

He was hit in his chest and critically injured. Though he was rushed to the DHQ Hospital, he could not survive his injuries.

The FIR, filed by Mazari’s other son, said that Basit was suffering from psychological issues. He was reportedly angry that his father had brought his son-in-law and nephew into politics.

The case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.