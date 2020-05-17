Sunday, May 17, 2020  | 23 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Flour Mills Association announces closure of mills in three provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Flour Mills Association announces closure of mills in three provinces

Workers fill sacks with wheat flour at a mill in Karachi on January 21, 2020. - Local media reports said that Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (PECC) on January 20 approved a proposal to import 300,000 tons of wheat to overcome a nationwide shortage that had dramatically raised prices of the food staple. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

The Flour Mills Association has announced closure of mills in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from Monday.

FMA chairman Asim Raza said the authorities were confiscating wheat during their raids and sealing the mills. He accused them of even taking away the quota of wheat.

“Cases are being lodged against mill owners,” said Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, a representative of the FMA.

“What would we grind if there was no wheat in mills?”

Authorities have tightened the screw on hoarders and profiteers after a recent hike in flour prices in the country.

Multiple people have been arrested in recent raids for hoarding thousands of mounds of wheat.

