Five Muzaffargarh men injured in a fight over parking fee

Police are looking for the suspects

Five men were injured after a fight broke out between traders and parking stand owners at Muzaffargarh's Sabzi Mandi on Friday, the police said.

The clash took place after a disagreement took place between both the groups for charging higher parking fees. According to the traders, they were attacked by the parking mafia with sticks and stones.

It ended after the Civil Line Police intervened. According to the officers, they are conducting raids to arrest suspects who initiated the fight.

Following the incident, shopkeepers and traders in the city have gone on a strike.