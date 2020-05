Five suspected dacoit entered a house in Pakpattan’s Malka Hans and robbed Rs1.2 million from the family, the police said on Friday.

The family members were sleeping when the robbers entered their house after climbing the wall. The suspects then held the family hostage and robbed the cash.

The house owner told the police that he had kept the cash in his house because he wanted to buy a nearby plot.

A case has been registered.