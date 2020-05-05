Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Fire erupts at business centre on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road

Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Five fire trucks are putting out the fire

A fire broke out at the 10th floor of a business centre on the II Chundrigar Road in Karachi Tuesday morning.

According to the people working on the floor, the blaze started at 8:30am after which a fire brigade was called which reached the site within half an hour.

At the moment, five fire trucks and a snorkel are putting out the fire. The building has been vacated. "Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident," a fireman confirmed.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage board's managing director has imposed an emergency at water hydrants in NIPA and Safoora. Five water tankers have also been deployed to the fire site in case of a shortage.

According to the rescue team, the reason why the fire started has yet to be ascertained. "We will only be able to tell after the blaze is completely cooled," they said.

Fire II Chunrigar Road Karachi
 
