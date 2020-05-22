Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

FIR registered against ‘colonel’s wife’ who abused policemen in Mansehra

Posted: May 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIR registered against ‘colonel’s wife’ who abused policemen in Mansehra

Photo: Twitter

A case has been registered against a woman for abusing and threatening to drive over policemen with her car after she wasn’t allowed to use the Hazara Expressway on Wednesday evening.

A video has since been circulating on social media of the woman hurling abuses at the cops who were asking her to turn her car around because the expressway was blocked for construction.

The woman tells them that she’s wife of a colonel and that she’ll get them fired for not removing the obstacles from the road.

The woman was with another man in his car who remained silent throughout. She even proceeded to get out of the car and remove a drum that the police had placed on the road.

When the policeman stood in front of the car, she continued to drive and the cop was forced to get out of the way to avoid being hit.

On Thursday night, an FIR was filed against her at the Mansehra police station on the complaint of the cop deployed at the expressway.

She was booked under Section 34 (acts done by several people), Section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), Section 353 (Assault to deter public servant from duty), Section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

