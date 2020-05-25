Fawad Chaudhry is Pakistan’s favourite Eid meme

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s supposed feat over Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been viewed positively by a lot of Pakistanis so much so that he has become the country’s favourite Eid meme.

It all started when Chaudhry announced on Twitter that Pakistan will celebrate Eid on May 24, a day before the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. The committee met on May 23 and announced Shawwal moon sighting at 10:30pm.

Many people hailed this to be a victory for Chaudhry. Following this, a sticker on WhatsApp with Chaudhry’s face wishing people ‘Eid Mubarak’ was shared by multiple people.

Twitter users started a meme fest with Chaudhry and Mufti Muneebur Rehman pictures.

On Saturday, Rehman said that Chaudhry should be banned. He said the committee condemns the science minister’s interference in religious matters, adding that Eid is the business of those who fast and pray.