Fawad Chaudhry calls National Assembly session ‘waste of time’

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called Monday’s National Assembly session a ‘waste of time’.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the minister said parliamentary sessions where politicians come only to make speeches are not of any use. “If you want to make political statements, just call a press conference,” he wrote.

کرونا پھیل کیوں رہا ہے، ریسرچ کس سٹیج پر ہے، دنیا کب تک علاج دریافت کر سکتی ہے؟ پانچ پاکستانی یونیورسٹییز نے کرونا کی ساخت پر اسٹڈی کی ان کی ریسرچ کیا کہتی ہے؟ ایسے اجلاس کا کیا فائدہ کہ ایک ادھر سے سیاسی تقریر کرتا ہے دوسرا ادھر سے نشتر چلاتا ہے اللہ اللہ خیر صلا۔..#coronavir — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 12, 2020

Chaudhry was of the view that the session failed to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, why is it spreading, what have we done so far and when is the world going to create its vaccine.

He has written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, saying the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist.

The minister did not attend the session. He had previously called the decision to convene it wrong and suggested conducting a virtual session.