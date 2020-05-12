Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry calls National Assembly session ‘waste of time’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry calls National Assembly session ‘waste of time’

File photo

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called Monday’s National Assembly session a ‘waste of time’.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the minister said parliamentary sessions where politicians come only to make speeches are not of any use. “If you want to make political statements, just call a press conference,” he wrote.

Chaudhry was of the view that the session failed to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, why is it spreading, what have we done so far and when is the world going to create its vaccine.

He has written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, saying the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist.

The minister did not attend the session. He had previously called the decision to convene it wrong and suggested conducting a virtual session.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry national assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.