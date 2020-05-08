Friday, May 8, 2020  | 14 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad man arrested for beating employee to death: police

Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA TV

A man was arrested on Thursday for torturing and beating his employee to death in Sialkot’s Jaranwala, according to the police.

The suspect was a supervisor at a poultry farm in the district. Recently, his mobile phone had gone missing and he had suspected that one of his employees, Ali, had stolen it.

“The suspect hanged him upside down from a tree and then beat him up,” Faisalabad SSP Bilal Mehmood Sulehri said. “Ali passed away on the site.”

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered and the police are on the look out for the suspect’s accomplices.

Faisalabad
 
