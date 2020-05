Faisal Edhi, the head of the Edhi Foundation, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to his test report.

The philanthropist was diagnosed with the virus on April 21, days after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

In a statement, Edhi said he is thankful to the doctors who took care of him and people for their prayers.

“We should not be afraid of it but fight it,” he said, referring to the virus.