Fact-check: The Sindh CM didn’t host a ‘COVID-19 free’ iftar

Pictures are circulating on social media of a “COVID-19 free iftar” hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The CM has come under fire as public gatherings have been banned.

However, the pictures circulating are from an iftar CM Shah hosted on May 23, 2018, not this year.

The iftar was held at CM House and was attended by a number of people. Pictures posted on May 23, 2018 show the same iftar.

Sindh CM House also posted a picture of CM Shah speaking to the media after the same iftar on May 23, 2018.

These are the pictures being shared on social media with the claim that they are from this year.

Covid 19 Free Iftaar Dinner Hosted By CM Sindh pic.twitter.com/7IkPN1aYbt — Sulaman Akram (@SulamanAkram8) May 3, 2020

One striking similarity, apart from the backdrop of CM House and the setup is CM Shah’s hair. In the pictures from 2018, his hair dye seems to have worn off and the hair on his head and moustache are a lighter shade of brown.

In the most recent picture posted by Sindh CM House on Facebook on April 29, CM Shah’s hair is much darker.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also took to Twitter to deny that the iftar was held this year.

There is a defamatory campaign going on in social media showing photos of an Iftaar Party attended by CM Sindh & other PPP leaders. Please note that no such event has taken place this year since there is a ban on social gatherings & the photos being circulated are of May 2018 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 3, 2020

He called it a “defamatory campaign” against the CM and other PPP leaders.

Sindh has banned public gatherings and imposed a lockdown till the end of Ramazan.