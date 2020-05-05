Fact-check: Sindh has not issued a Youm-e-Ali procession plan

A notification on the majalis and procession plan for Youm-e-Ali is circulating on social media. It is fake, says the government.

The notification does not have a government stamp or signature.

The notification talks about the the procession plan for Ramazan 18 to 21 amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It’s subject is: COVID-19 preparedness plan for procession and ‘majalis’ of Imam Ali (AS) on 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st Ramazan. Individual SOPs for the supposed procession are given in it.

It is a fake notification. There is no authenticity in the notification, the Sindh home department and Karachi commissioner confirmed to Samaa Digital.