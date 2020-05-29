Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Extension in Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown getting finalised May 31

Posted: May 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Extension in Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown getting finalised May 31

Children on their way for tuition wearing face masks to protect themselves in Islamabad's Sector G-7. Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Coordination Committee to discuss the extension in the coronavirus lockdown on May 31.

Senior government officials, officials from the National Disaster Management Authority and military leadership will attend it. 

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced this while chairing a meeting on Friday at the National Command and Control Centre.

He stressed the need to devise a mechanism of providing latest information about availability of beds and ventilators in the hospitals to facilitate COVID-19 patients.

The meeting was apprised that sufficient beds and ventilators are available in hospitals across the country to accommodate COVID-19 patients and most of the infected people prefer isolation at homes.

