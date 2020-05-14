Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
EU offers Pakistan 150m Euros to combat coronavirus

Photo: Radio Pakistan

The European Union has offered Pakistan 150 million euros to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

According to the state-run radio, the offer was given by EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara in a meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Shah in Islamabad. The ambassadors of Netherlands and Czech Republic also attended the meeting.

The money will be used to help the people affected by coronavirus, the report said.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah assured the ambassadors that the government is taking steps to control the spread of the virus.

The virus has so far killed 784 people in Pakistan and the number of known cases in the country has jumped to 36,717.

Tell us what you think:


 

 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Coronavirus, European Union, Ijaz Shah
 
