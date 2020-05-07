Ending lockdown will cause spike in coronavirus infections: doctors

Dr Rahman says lockdown will need to be intensified if virus spreads

The number of coronavirus cases will rise after the end of the lockdown, renowned scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rehman told SAMAA TV Anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

He, however, added that the government’s decision to open essential industries could succeed only if people practice social distance and wear face masks.

“God forbid, if it spreads, the lockdown will need to be intensified,” Dr Rehman said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that his government is going to ease the lockdown from Saturday.

“I only see the destruction…absolutely, with no uncertain term, very clear…without any ambiguity,” Dr Saeed Khan, a virologist at Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, said.

Dr Tahir Shamsi, a renowned hematologist and the head of National Institute of Blood Diseases, said that the “teary face” of the Italian prime minister came before his eyes when he was listening to the speech of the prime minister about ending the lockdown in the country.