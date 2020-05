The Shawwal moon could not be sighted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai announced.

Mufti Popalzai made the announcement after a meeting of the unofficial moon sighting committee at Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Ali Khan.

The committee received no testimonies regarding the sighting of Shawwal moon, he told reporters in Peshawar.

Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, the cleric said.