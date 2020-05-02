Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ehsaas Programme caused spread of coronavirus: Sindh ministers

SAMAA | and - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ehsaas Programme caused spread of coronavirus: Sindh ministers

File photo

The Sindh information minister claimed on Saturday that the federal government’s Ehsaas Programme is what spread coronavirus in the country.

Nasir Hussain Shah, the information minister, told reporters in Karachi that all the provinces, including Sindh, had provided the federal government data to distribute money among poor families under its Ehsaas Programme, but they mismanaged it.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who addressed the press conference with Shah, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan but he hasn’t come to Sindh.

He criticised PM Khan’s government for “playing politics” over the coronavirus lockdown. “If you don’t understand us then listen to the doctors because they don’t have any political agenda,” Ghani said.

Responding to the Sindh ministers’ press conference, PM Khan’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill said that the federal government is cooperating with the provincial governments.

We have so far provided 77,992 testing kits, 30,142 N-95 masks and over 500,000 face masks to Sindh, Gill said.

He said that the Sindh ministers should study facts before lying to the media.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, Coronavirus, Imran Khanm Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.