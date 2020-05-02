Ehsaas Programme caused spread of coronavirus: Sindh ministers

The Sindh information minister claimed on Saturday that the federal government’s Ehsaas Programme is what spread coronavirus in the country.

Nasir Hussain Shah, the information minister, told reporters in Karachi that all the provinces, including Sindh, had provided the federal government data to distribute money among poor families under its Ehsaas Programme, but they mismanaged it.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who addressed the press conference with Shah, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan but he hasn’t come to Sindh.

He criticised PM Khan’s government for “playing politics” over the coronavirus lockdown. “If you don’t understand us then listen to the doctors because they don’t have any political agenda,” Ghani said.

Responding to the Sindh ministers’ press conference, PM Khan’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill said that the federal government is cooperating with the provincial governments.

We have so far provided 77,992 testing kits, 30,142 N-95 masks and over 500,000 face masks to Sindh, Gill said.

He said that the Sindh ministers should study facts before lying to the media.