Dr Anwar Ahmed Zai, the executive director of the Ziauddin Education Board, passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

He had been hospitalised for the past few days.

Dr Ahmed Zai had served as the chairman of the Karachi Intermediate board, the Karachi Matriculation board and the Mirpurkhas Intermediate and Matriculation board.

He also served as the IDO for Karachi and additional secretary of education for Sindh.

Details of his funeral will be announced later