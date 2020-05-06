ECC approves Rs1.66b grant for ISI’s telecom monitoring project

The government’s Economic Coordination Committee has approved a “supplementary grant” of Rs1.665 for “upgradation” of Special Telecom Monitoring Project at the directorate of the Inter-Services Intelligence, according to the Press Information Department.

In a press release, the department said the ECC has also approved supplementary grant of Rs500 million for the construction of Special Education School at the Defence Complex in Islamabad.

The proposals for “technical supplementary grants” were moved by the defence division, the press release said.

The committee has also instructed the ministry of national security and research to ensure procurement of wheat as per 8.25 million tonnes target set for the public sector this year.