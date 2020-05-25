Don’t trust inquiry reports by PIA officials: pilot’s father

Says they are leaking reports to media

“They are themselves conducting the inquiry and leaking the reports,” Gul Muhammad Bhatti, the late pilot’s father, said while speaking to the media with the Punjab governor in Lahore.

The remarks come hours after reports started circulating in the media and social media that there was no technical fault in PK-8303 before it took off from the Lahore airport.

Bhatti said officials are trying to pin the blame for the crash on the pilot by accusing him of negligence.

“A day earlier, you were saying he is our national hero,” he said, adding that Sajjad was the only PIA pilot to complete 1,000 hours in the air last year. “He was a thorough professional.”

The plane PK-8303 crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony near the airport on May 22. The plane had 99 persons onboard, including passengers and crew. All but two people were killed.