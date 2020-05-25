Monday, May 25, 2020  | 1 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Don’t trust inquiry reports by PIA officials: pilot’s father

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says they are leaking reports to media

The father of Sajjad Gul, the pilot who died in the PIA plane crash in Karachi along with 96 other people last Friday, said on Monday that he doesn’t trust the inquiry reports prepared by the airline officials.

“They are themselves conducting the inquiry and leaking the reports,” Gul Muhammad Bhatti, the late pilot’s father, said while speaking to the media with the Punjab governor in Lahore.

The remarks come hours after reports started circulating in the media and social media that there was no technical fault in PK-8303 before it took off from the Lahore airport.

Bhatti said officials are trying to pin the blame for the crash on the pilot by accusing him of negligence.

“A day earlier, you were saying he is our national hero,” he said, adding that Sajjad was the only PIA pilot to complete 1,000 hours in the air last year. “He was a thorough professional.”

The plane PK-8303 crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony near the airport on May 22. The plane had 99 persons onboard, including passengers and crew. All but two people were killed.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA plane crash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA, Karachi, Plane Crash
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.