‘DNA identification of air crash victims to take a week’

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory will complete the identification of bodies of the PIA plane crash victims in the next six to seven days, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences said Friday.

An A-320 aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22. The plane had 99 people aboard and only two survived the incident.

The SFDL has so far cross-matched 16 bodies and their reports have been dispatched to the Sindh Police department.

“The SFDL with the help of 20 scientists and volunteers is currently engaged in massive undertaking of identifying bodies of unfortunate victims of the air crash,” the ICCBS spokesman said.

As many as 67 samples have been received from the families of the victims, and 69 samples of the victims have also been received from the Police department so far, according to the SFDL.

The SFDL specializes in the detection, identification and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes.

It is set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research, which works as part of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi.