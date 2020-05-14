Difficult to implement Sindh govt SOPs in Karachi markets: Paracha

Sindh Taajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha said on Thursday it was getting difficult for them to get the Sindh government’s SOPs acted upon in Karachi markets.

Traders are not up to controlling crowds of citizens, Paracha said while speaking to the media in Karachi. It has become impossible to open the markets under the government’s SOPs, he said.

“The government was requested to let the markets remain open 24 hours so that they could not be so crowded,” the STI chairman said. He urged district administrations to deploy their staff in markets.

Paracha said they would meet the Karachi commissioner over sealing of markets in the city. “We are trying to settle the matters,” he added.